Amrita Rao And RJ Anmol Welcome A Baby Boy

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, the popular actress and radio jockey welcomed their first child, a baby boy today (November 1, 2020). The couple and family announced the exciting news by releasing an official statement today. As per the reports, Amrita delivered the baby in the morning, and Anmol was her side throughout the time of surgery. Both Amrita and the baby are doing fine.

Here is the official statement:

"Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings."

RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao revealed that they are expecting their first child, and are nine months pregnant, on October 19, 2020. The couple took to their respective social media pages to announce the good news, along with an adorable picture. In the picture, Amirta is seen flaunting her baby bump, with Anmol by her side.

"For YOU it's the 10th Month... But for US, it's THE 9th !!! 🥳 🥰🕺💃 Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans 🤗 And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But It's True ... the Baby is Coming Soon 😃... An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families...", wrote Amrita Rao in her post.

