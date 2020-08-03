    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Amul Celebrates Amitabh Bachchan’s Victory Over COVID-19: ‘AB Beats C’

      By
      |

      Amitabh Bachchan tested negative for the Novel Coronavirus and returned home on August 2, after being hospitalized for over three weeks. Amul paid tribute to the legendary actor in its most recent advertisement.

      Amul Celebrates Big B’s Victory Over COVID-19: ‘AB Beats C’

      In its latest topical ad, Amul featured Amitabh Bachchan with the title, 'AB beats C', referring to Big B battling the Coronavirus and returning home safely.

      Overwhelmed by this gesture, Amitabh shared the ad on his Instagram handle and thanked the company. He wrote as caption, "Thank you AMUL for continuously thinking of me in your unique poster campaigns."

      View this post on Instagram

      - Thank you AMUL for continuously thinking of me in your unique poster campaigns .. वर्षों से 'अमुल' ने सम्मानित किया है मुझे , एक साधारण शक़्सियत को 'अमूल्य' बना दिया तुमने ! 🙏🙏🙏

      A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Aug 3, 2020 at 9:11am PDT

      Amitabh and his son Abhishek Bachchan were both admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai on July 11, after testing positive for COVID-19. Soon after, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive, however, Jaya Bachchan tested negative. The entire family received well-wishes from fans and celebrities alike.

      Abhishek continues to be hospitalized, whereas Aishwarya and Aaradhya got discharged on July 27, after being hospitalized on July 17.

      After returning home, Amitabh had taken to his blog to express gratitude to the staff of the Nanavati hospital, and sadness over Abhishek continuing to require medical care.

      "I have tested Covid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF.. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day," tweeted Amitabh.

      ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Says He Is Relieved To Be Back From Hospital; Feels Bad For Son Abhishek

      ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Replies To An Upset Woman Who Said She Lost Respect For Him!

      Read more about: amitabh bachchan amul
      Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 22:15 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 3, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X