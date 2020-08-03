Amul Celebrates Amitabh Bachchan’s Victory Over COVID-19: ‘AB Beats C’

Amitabh Bachchan tested negative for the Novel Coronavirus and returned home on August 2, after being hospitalized for over three weeks. Amul paid tribute to the legendary actor in its most recent advertisement.

In its latest topical ad, Amul featured Amitabh Bachchan with the title, 'AB beats C', referring to Big B battling the Coronavirus and returning home safely.

Overwhelmed by this gesture, Amitabh shared the ad on his Instagram handle and thanked the company. He wrote as caption, "Thank you AMUL for continuously thinking of me in your unique poster campaigns."

Amitabh and his son Abhishek Bachchan were both admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai on July 11, after testing positive for COVID-19. Soon after, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive, however, Jaya Bachchan tested negative. The entire family received well-wishes from fans and celebrities alike.

Abhishek continues to be hospitalized, whereas Aishwarya and Aaradhya got discharged on July 27, after being hospitalized on July 17.

After returning home, Amitabh had taken to his blog to express gratitude to the staff of the Nanavati hospital, and sadness over Abhishek continuing to require medical care.

"I have tested Covid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF.. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day," tweeted Amitabh.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Says He Is Relieved To Be Back From Hospital; Feels Bad For Son Abhishek

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Replies To An Upset Woman Who Said She Lost Respect For Him!