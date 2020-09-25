Birthday Girl Divya Dutta On Resuming Work Amid COVID-19: It Feels Good To Meet People

The film industry is back in business after a few months of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the lockdown has been lifted, the Coronavirus has shown no signs of abating and there is an increased need for safety and health measures everywhere.

Actor Divya Dutta, who turns a year older today, has been out and about to work on her projects. She opened up on her experience of resuming work amid the pandemic.

"We all have taken baby steps into the world. I dubbed for my next project and did a photo shoot for another project as well. I am not continuously shooting or dubbing but it is nice to go meet people and feel a little normal, though with masks et al. After being cooped up at home since the last five months, it felt good to go out and interact with people," said Divya, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

She continued, "Thode time ki baat hai, sochte sochte six months have passed since the lockdown. We won't know when normalcy will return. Don't start feeling too comfortable at home as it is dangerous (laughs). People have to earn and motivate themselves. We will have to follow the safety. I never felt nervous about stepping out but I knew I had to be cautious."

Talking about her birthday celebrations, Divya said that she will keep it low-key by spending time with her family and friends.

Meanwhile, Divya was last seen in the web series Special Ops and Hostages 2, a film titled Ram Singh Charlie, and a short film titled Relationship Manager.

