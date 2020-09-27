Bollywood Drug Case: NCB Seizes The Mobile Phones Of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan & Others

The NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) has seized the mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and four others, in the probe of the Bollywood drug case. As per the reports, the NCB seized the mobile phones after questioning them on their role in Bollywood's drug nexus.

The NCB has also seized the mobile phones of Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash, fashion designer Simone Khambatta, and talent manager Jaya Saha. The sources suggest that all the mobile phones have been sent for forensic examination, as a part of the Bollywood drug case probe. If the reports are to be believed, the team has not retrieved anything vital from the mobile phones, so far.

As reported earlier, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash were interrogated by the NCB team on Saturday (September 26, 2020), at the Evelyn Guest House in Colaba, Mumbai. Reportedly, Padukone was questioned by the team for over 6 hours. Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, were questioned at the NCB office in Ballar Estate.