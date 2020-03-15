Bollywood Filmmakers Rush To Register COVID-19 Related Movie Names Such As ‘Corona Pyaar Hai’

A number of Bollywood filmmakers have reportedly registered movie names related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). According to a report carried by Times of India, leading film studio, Eros International has registered the title Corona Pyaar Hai. The name is clearly inspired by Hrithik Roshan’s 2000 hit Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.

Producer Krishika Lulla confirmed the aforementioned title registration and said, “Currently the scripting is going on. The subject (of the epidemic) is going to be set in a love story. Currently, we are fine tuning the script and are waiting for things to subside, as things have come to a standstill now. Once everything is normal, we will start the project in full swing.”

Sources from film bodies such as IFTPC (Indian Film and Television Producer Council) and IMPPA (Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association) have confirmed that many filmmakers have rushed to register film names with 'corona’ in them. A source added, “We have already registered one called Deadly Corona.” (sic)

This comes as no surprise, considering the fact that the film industry has always looked towards real-life episodes for 'inspiration’. In the recent past, the abrogation of Article 370 had created a similar ripple effect when a slew of titles such as Article 370, Kashmir Hamara Hai and Article 370 Abolished being registered at various film associations.

For the uninitiated, the Hindi film industry is currently reeling in the effects of the Coronavirus outbreak. A number of film events, awards shows, and international shooting schedules have been canceled and upcoming films such as Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and YRF’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar have postponed their release indefinitely.

