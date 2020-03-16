Coronavirus Outbreak: Amitabh Bachchan Says Nature Has Proved To Us All That It Is Supreme

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill and claimed many lives across the globe. In these trying times, our Bollywood celebrities are spreading awareness about this deadly virus by sharing their thoughts and asking their fans to take all the precautionary measures to tackle this grave situation.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to point out how rarely there has been an occasion "when the humaneness of the human has displayed uniformity" and asked his followers to "be safe .. be alive and live."

The Brahmastra actor wrote, "In times of uncertainty, in times of the unknown, in times of the lack of information and direction .. be safe , be in care and be strong .. and be in precaution. It has been quite remarkable to experience the care affection and concern from the entire human universe .. a coming together to battle, to fight, against a common enemy. Rarely has there been occasion when the humaneness of the human has displayed uniformity .. we may be in different colour, caste, creed, religion, belief, language or territory .. each one of us in its spontaneity has extended voluntarily that hand of hope succour and suggestive help to one and all .. the emotion , the intent is deliberate and with just one goal .. be safe .. be alive and live."

Speaking about how we all took nature for granted, he continued, "Humanity has destroyed , plundered, annihilated, killed mercilessly their own .. but today they all .. ALL .. wish and pray and we live and survive and be together in this hour of trial ...NATURE , has proved to us all .. that it is SUPREME .. no other power or force on this planet, known or unknown shall ever be able to replace it."

"We have all developed our own beliefs , our own Gods, our own religions, our own forces of belief and our own followings .. it came because we were unable to fathom what and how .. HOW .. the universe and we and all about us were created and HOW we exist .. So we succumbed .. gave in to that supreme being .. that supreme force .. sublimated ourselves in divine servility .. and lived in the peaceful reassuring shadow of what we designed as our CREATION .. or CREATOR ..", added the megastar.

Big B further asked his fans to be safe and concluded the blog saying, "For .... there are still , after the trillions and mega trillions of existence .. unknown elements .. And that reminder of its undefined indeterminate presence is ..NATURE ..Be safe .. be in care .. be in precaution .. and live .."

With respect to work, Amitabh Bachchan has some exciting releases lined up next which include Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Rumi Jaffery's Chehre and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

