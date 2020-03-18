    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      COVID-19: Rakul Preet Uses Home Furniture For Workout; Netizens In Love With Her Fitness

      By
      |

      Rakul Preet Singh is one of those celebrities who are self-quarantining due to coronavirus outbreak. The celebrities have been spreading awareness and asking their fans to stay safe at home. Apart from spreading awareness, the stars are also giving major fitness goals amid gym ban.

      Actress Rakul Preet Singh recently shared a couple of pictures of herself working out at home with the use of furniture. She captioned the snaps, "excuses never burn calories who knew home furniture makes for the best props . don't let #self quarantine stop your growth . Do things that you never found the time for !! #yogahacks."

      View this post on Instagram

      Excuses never burn calories 💪🏻 who knew home furniture makes for the best props . 😜 don’t let #self quarantine stop your growth . Do things that you never found the time for !! #yogahacks by @anshukayoga ❤️❤️

      A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on Mar 18, 2020 at 2:04am PDT

      Rakul can be seen working out in grey sports top and black shorts. The Manmadhudu 2 actress with the use of home furniture is indeed giving best yoga hacks to her fans. In the picture, Rakul Preet is clearly enjoying a workout in her self-quarantine mode.

      Rakul Preet

      Rakul Preet is getting love from the netizens for her fitness enthusiasm. Many users send love to the actress in the comment section.

      Read the comments here

      sakina.khan19 Wow🔥😍😍

      just_somethingie ❤️❤️❤️

      realamitpatel This is brilliant 👍👍👍@rakulpreet

      h_i_t___a_s_h Yogaa💖💖💖

      abhaysingh972 Awesome

      sonu_kansal__ gοο∂ ωοяκουτ💪😍🔥🧘🏻‍♀️🏋️‍♀️🤸🏻‍♀️👌🏾

      venkatesh_andiappan Circus mey join karneka try Kar rahey Kya mam.🥰🥰🥰

      nitto.ditto Hauli hauli..😍😘

      Meanwhile, Rakul Preet will be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in her next untitled venture. The actress is a part of Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth.

      (Comments are unedited)

      Also Read : Did Rakul Preet Really Sell Her Hyderabad Flat? Here's What She Has To Say

      Read more about: rakul preet coronavirus covid 19
      Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 20:06 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 18, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X