COVID-19: Rakul Preet Uses Home Furniture For Workout; Netizens In Love With Her Fitness

Rakul Preet Singh is one of those celebrities who are self-quarantining due to coronavirus outbreak. The celebrities have been spreading awareness and asking their fans to stay safe at home. Apart from spreading awareness, the stars are also giving major fitness goals amid gym ban.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh recently shared a couple of pictures of herself working out at home with the use of furniture. She captioned the snaps, "excuses never burn calories who knew home furniture makes for the best props . don't let #self quarantine stop your growth . Do things that you never found the time for !! #yogahacks."

Rakul can be seen working out in grey sports top and black shorts. The Manmadhudu 2 actress with the use of home furniture is indeed giving best yoga hacks to her fans. In the picture, Rakul Preet is clearly enjoying a workout in her self-quarantine mode.

Rakul Preet is getting love from the netizens for her fitness enthusiasm. Many users send love to the actress in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet will be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in her next untitled venture. The actress is a part of Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth.

