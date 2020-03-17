    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Fight Against Coronavirus: Deepika Padukone And Anushka Sharma Take Up The ‘Safe Hands’ Challenge

      By
      |

      The ongoing pandemic has left everyone anxious and to eliminate the panic among the people, actresses Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma has taken up the 'safe hands' challenge so that they can encourage their fans to keep their hands clean.

      deepika-padukone-and-anushka-sharma-take-up-the-safe-hands-challenge-coronavirus-outbreak

      Currently, the only way to keep oneself away from the virus is to clean the hands properly before touching the nose/eyes/mouth. Have a look at Deepika and Anushka's videos that have taken the Instagram by storm.

      View this post on Instagram

      Thank you for Nominating deepika padukone @who @drtedros . . . . . . #COVID19 Public safety task and let's fight together against this virus. For further I challenge @anishapadukone •@iamsrk •@ranveersingh •@shaleenanathani •@jalaluddinshaikh212 @deepikapadukone @drtedros #safehandschallenge #washyourhands #safetyfirst #deepikapadukone #fanofdeepikapadukone #healthfirst #coronavirus

      A post shared by Deepikapadukone my_universe❤ (@deepika_universe123) on Mar 17, 2020 at 9:35am PDT

      View this post on Instagram

      Thank you #AnushkaSharma for sharing this with us. Let's all follow and share this. Spread awareness. Be Strong, Be Safe! it's time to defeat #CoronaVirus #COVID_19.

      A post shared by This is an Anushkapedia. (@anushkasharma_lovers) on Mar 17, 2020 at 10:50am PDT

      Apart from Deepika and Anushka, Sachin Tendulkar also shared a video of himself on Instagram and captioned it saying, "हाथों को 20 सेकंड तक साबुन के साथ धोना अनिवार्य है। हम सभी कोरोना वायरस (COVID-19) की वजह से चिंतित है।‬ ‪इस वायरस को फैलने से रोकने के लिए जो एक आसान सी चीज़ हम कर सकते है वो है अपने हाथों को स्वच्छ रखना।‬ ‪हाथों को 20 सेकंड तक साबुन के साथ धोना अनिवार्य है। हमेशा अपने हाथों को अच्छे से धोएं।‬"

      View this post on Instagram

      हम सभी कोरोना वायरस (COVID-19) की वजह से चिंतित है।‬ ‪इस वायरस को फैलने से रोकने के लिए जो एक आसान सी चीज़ हम कर सकते है वो है अपने हाथों को स्वच्छ रखना।‬ ‪हाथों को 20 सेकंड तक साबुन के साथ धोना अनिवार्य है। हमेशा अपने हाथों को अच्छे से धोएं।‬ . . ‪#safehandschallenge @unicef @who

      A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on Mar 17, 2020 at 5:36am PDT

      We hope all our readers will follow these precautions and will spread awareness. Be Strong. Be Safe.

      Bollywood Hit By Coronavirus: Releases Delayed & Shoots On Hold; Industry Stands To Lose Rs 800 Cr.

      Speaking of Deepika Padukone, the actress was last seen in Chhapaak and will be seen next in Ranveer Singh's '83. Earlier, the film was slated to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020. However, considering the ongoing pandemic, the release date of the film is expected to be pushed further!

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 23:40 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 17, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X