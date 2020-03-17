Fight Against Coronavirus: Deepika Padukone And Anushka Sharma Take Up The ‘Safe Hands’ Challenge

The ongoing pandemic has left everyone anxious and to eliminate the panic among the people, actresses Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma has taken up the 'safe hands' challenge so that they can encourage their fans to keep their hands clean.

Currently, the only way to keep oneself away from the virus is to clean the hands properly before touching the nose/eyes/mouth. Have a look at Deepika and Anushka's videos that have taken the Instagram by storm.

Apart from Deepika and Anushka, Sachin Tendulkar also shared a video of himself on Instagram and captioned it saying, "हाथों को 20 सेकंड तक साबुन के साथ धोना अनिवार्य है। हम सभी कोरोना वायरस (COVID-19) की वजह से चिंतित है।‬ ‪इस वायरस को फैलने से रोकने के लिए जो एक आसान सी चीज़ हम कर सकते है वो है अपने हाथों को स्वच्छ रखना।‬ ‪हाथों को 20 सेकंड तक साबुन के साथ धोना अनिवार्य है। हमेशा अपने हाथों को अच्छे से धोएं।‬"

We hope all our readers will follow these precautions and will spread awareness. Be Strong. Be Safe.

Speaking of Deepika Padukone, the actress was last seen in Chhapaak and will be seen next in Ranveer Singh's '83. Earlier, the film was slated to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020. However, considering the ongoing pandemic, the release date of the film is expected to be pushed further!