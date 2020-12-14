Fardeen Khan On His Transformation Photos Going Viral: It Felt Good That People Haven't Forgotten You

Fardeen Khan Opens Up About His Transformation Photos Going Viral

"It felt good to get a warm welcome. I didn't even know that there was a photographer. People are so generous and talking about how I looked, it most certainly feels good. When you take a break and attempt to get back, especially when so much has changed in the industry, it is daunting. Such a reaction make it bit easier. It felt good that people are still interested in you and haven't forgotten you," the No Entry actor told Hindustan Times.

Fardeen Khan On Losing 18 Kilos

Talking about how he got trolled for a not-so-flattering picture three years back, Fardeen said, "Back then, I wasn't feeling my best. I am also dad to my daughter, 7 and son, 3, so I run after them, take them to school, play in the part etc. I wanted to reclaim myself, not just how I look, but how you feel, your energy level. So, six months ago, the lockdown worked for me and I focused on health and nutrition and lost weight. Later, I got a personal trainer and I have lost 18 kilos this year. More importantly, I feel very good. I feel 25, which I had forgotten. We are in a business where you are expected to look good and that is part of the motivation of working again. I am happy and it feels great."

Fardeen Khan Says He Took Time Off From Work To Focus On His Family

"I wanted to be there for my wife Natasha and my kids, who are the center of my world. I enjoy being a dad. Now that I am back, I feel like a newcomer. But I think I come with a certain degree of wisdom. You are calmer while approaching things and you have seen how things work. I am glad to be back," the tabloid quoted Khan as saying.