FWICE Appeals All The Celebrities To Distance From Promoting Chinese Products And Brands!

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) urges the celebrities to distance themselves from promoting any Chinese product or brand, in the wake of the death of 20 Indian soldiers at Ladakh's Galwan Valley. The Indian soldiers were martyred on June 15 night.

In a statement, the cine employees' body said, "On behalf of scores or artists, workers and technicians of the entire media and entertainment industry we hereby appeal to all the concerned actors, actresses and technicians to distance themselves from promoting Chinese brands through their advertisement projects."

The statement further read, "We therefore requests all not to endorse any Chinese brand in the wake of the ongoing tension between the two countries. It is an issue of a serious concern and we should all give utter priority to the safety and security of our Nation. For us the 'Nation comes first.' Hence, we appeal all to kindly refrain from promoting any Chinese products or related brands."

Meanwhile, actor Riteish Deshmukh has applauded this move of the Indian government. While speaking to HT, Riteish, who himself was active on TikTok, said, "For me it's always 'India First' and there is no compromise on that. Twenty of our brave soldiers were martyred in the Galwan Valley defending our Indian territory cannot be and should not be forgotten. I had stop using on TikTok post the Galwan face-off."

He further added, "Our government took a decision of banning 59 Chinese Apps, as a proud Indian I stand by it. I'm sure it's not just restricted to these apps but they will surely take an informed call on wider implications on various issues and we will support all of them."