Ganapath First Look: Tiger Shroff Gears Up For Some Action And Thrill In The Teaser Poster

Tiger Shroff is on a roll! After announcing Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4, the young star has signed one more film. The Baaghi 3 actor recently dropped a pleasant surprise for his fans by unveiling the motion poster of his new film, Ganapath which will be helmed by Vikas Bahl of Queen and Shandaar fame.

Tiger took to his Twitter page to unveil the first look of Ganapath and tweeted, "This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath - get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment! #VikasBahl @vashubhagnani @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms."

Have a look at Tiger's tweet.

In the motion poster, the War actor is seen standing on the heap of rubble, with his back towards the camera. In his voiceover, we hear him saying, "Jab apun darta hai na, tab apun bohot maarta hai.(When I get scared, I hit a lot)."

According to reports, Tiger Shroff will be playing the role of an underground fighter in the film.

Tiger who has already begun prepping up for his role, said in his statement, "This film is different for me from the rest of the films I've done till date because of the character I play. After multiple conversations with Vikas and Jackky, the script and scale look promising. I am really looking forward to this one. This will be my first time working with Jackky and Vikas and it will be hugely exciting to collaborate with them."

"I look at Tiger as a global star. He has all the potential and every ingredient that makes him unique and sets him apart. His films have slick action with an international flavour that appeals to audiences all over the world. I am sure the combination of Vikas and Tiger will make magic and redefine the action genre," co-producer Jacky Bhagnani further added.

Ganapath Part I will hit the shooting floors in mid-2021 and is slated to release in 2022.

