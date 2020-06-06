Janhvi Kapoor Says that She Wants To Have A Kid In her Latest Post

Janhvi Kapoor's Comment

However, Janhvi's comment to one question by a fan garnered all the attention. Asking about the questionable caption, tanisharsantoshi wrote, "Who's kid????? You wanna have a kid??????" Shocking everyone with her reply, Janhvi just wrote a simple "yes".

Janhvi Shares Some Old Memories

A day ago, Janhvi shared several pictures and video clips from her old phone. The actress captioned the post as, "Found my old phone, found some fun memz". While some of the pictures showed Janhvi with father Boney Kapoor and sister Kushi, others were clips of the actress' dance practices.

Janhvi And Khushi Are Winning Hearts On IG

Currently, Janhvi has been making the headlines after her house helps tested positive for COVID-19. Last month, three members of the house staff had tested positive but earlier in June, Boney Kapoor tweeted, "Happy to share that while my daughters & I had always been tested negative, our 3 staff members who had tested positive for Covid19, have fully recovered & tested negative. Our 14 day home quarantine period has also ended & we look forward to starting afresh."

On the work front, Janhvi is waiting for the release of her upcoming films Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao. Both films have seen a delay in release due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Later, she will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht and Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan.