Janhvi Kapoor Is A Visual Delight As She Takes A Splash In The Water, Shares Fun Time With Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is currently having a gala time with her sister Khushi Kapoor in Dubai. The sisters have been on a photo-sharing spree on their social media handles from their vacation in the destination. Janhvi recently shared a series of pictures wherein she can be seen having fun in the water. The actress also shared a glimpse of her fun time with Khushi in the post.

Talking about the same, Janhvi Kapoor looks super gorgeous in a floral-printed bikini that she has paired up with a sarong of the same print. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress flaunted her slender frame while posing for some breathtaking pictures. She also shared a boomerang video as part of the post wherein she can be seen enjoying the splashes of the water.

Apart from this, Janhvi Kapoor shared some pictures wherein she can be seen chilling with her sister Khushi Kapoor. Lastly, the Ghost Stories actress can be seen enjoying a water sport atop a water motorbike. She captioned the same stating, "Lungi Dance" along with dancing and a red rose emoji. Designer Manish Malhotra and Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani poured in some love on the post. Take a look at the same.

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor also shared some pictures from the desert safari wherein she can be seen enjoying a desert ride with her sister Khushi Kapoor and close friend Orhan Awatramani. The Dhadak actress recently also celebrated Khushi's rooftop birthday bash on November 5, 2021. It seems like the actress is spending some quality time with her loved ones before bouncing back to her professional commitments.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Janhvi Kapoor was asked what makes her a good actress but can also create an obstacle for her. On this, she said, "I think I'm a very hardworking and sincere actor. If nothing else, I try to be as honest as an actor possible. Sometimes I feel like, if I'm not feeling completely exhausted, drained and broken after a schedule then maybe I haven't given it my everything. And that is something I'm learning through the film I'm doing right now." On the work front, she will be seen in Good Luck Jerry and the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen.