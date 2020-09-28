Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor And Others Shower Love On The Actor

Ranbir Is All Smiles As Alia Captures A Moment On His 38th Birthday

Alia shared an adorable photo of Ranbir flashing a smile, before he cuts two delicious looking cakes placed in front of him. She captioned her post, "Happy Birthday 8."

Riddhima Shared A Collage Of Photos Of Ranbir With His Dear Ones

His sister Riddhima shared a collage of selfies, photos with family, a childhood photo and a photo with Alia and her sister Shaheen. "Happiest bday AWESOMENESS! Love you so much ❤️ #babybrother ❤️ #38andfab," she wished Ranbir.

Kareena Wished Ranbir And Their Aunt Rima

Ranbir's cousin Kareena revealed that the actor shared his birthday with another family member, their aunt Rima Jain. Wishing both of them on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Great minds, great people born on the same day...wah Happy Birthday Best Aunt and Best Bro." She shared an old picture of their aunt Rima, which got many fans commenting that she looked like Kareena and her sister Karisma. She also shared a childhood picture with Ranbir, which looked like it was taken at a birthday party.

Karisma's Wish For The 'Birthday Buddies'

Karisma also shared pictures with aunt Rima, and with Ranbir. Wishing both of them, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the birthday buddies! Rima aunty and Ranbir #twinningbirthday #familylove."