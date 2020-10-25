Happy Dussehra: Wishes Pour In From Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma And Other B-Town Celebs

The nation is celebrating Dussehra (October 25, 2020) to celebrate the victory of good over evil. This day marks the end of the festivities of the nine-day long festival Navratri and Durga Pooja.

Dussehra is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Ram over Demon Ravan, while in a few other parts of the country, the auspicious occasion is observed as the triumph of Goddess Durga who killed the evil Mahishasura. Though this year's celebration is completely unconventional from normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the people are leaving no stones unturned to celebrate the festival full fervour and enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actors including Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and others took to their respective social media handles to wish their fans with warm greetings on the special occasion.

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and wished the fans as she wrote, "Every Dussehra we celebrate the victory of good over evil and the resurgence of hope and faith. May this day be the beginning of a happier, healthier tomorrow. Happy Dussehra."

Mommy-to-be Anushka Sharma wished her fans. She wrote, "May this Dussehra light up the bright year ahead for all of us. Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous Dussehra."

Ajay Devgn wrote on Twitter, "Dussehra is a festival when good always triumphs over Evil. Let's all maintain social distance, wear masks and defeat the common evil."

Kajol wished her fans on the special day as she tweeted, "Let's all burn our judgments and negativity this Dussehra. Wishing you a positive and calm year ahead."

Handsome hunk Siddharth Malhotra sent warm greetings to fans through his social media handle as he wrote, "A time for celebration, a time for victory of good over evil, a time when we believe in the power of good #HappyDussehra."

