When Shahid Kapoor Had To Put A Lot Of Effort To Keep His Equation With Dad Pankaj Kapoor ‘Normal’

Today, everything might be alright between Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapoor, but the situation was not the same when the latter decided to be separated from his wife, Neelima Azeem and Shahid was just a kid at that time. Today, as Pankaj Kapoor turns 66, we have brought to you an old interview of Shahid, wherein the actor had spoken about how he and his father's bond evolved through the years.

While speaking to a leading daily, the Kabir Singh actor had said, "My parents separated when I was three, but I was extremely secure as a child. It has a lot to do with the kind of effort dad and I made to keep it [our relationship] healthy, normal and positive. You know, sometimes, he says that he wants to shift out of town and lead a chilled-out life, maybe five or 10 years down the line. I don't like that. He is a big part of my life."

Pankaj Kapoor, on the other hand, said, "As Shahid said, it is very difficult to explain. For a father, to separate from his son is not easy. It was a huge emotional loss for me [the last time around] and I started living with the hope that there will come a time when we will come close to each other again. And today, it's a great feeling to sit next to him, see his work or hear him speak and bond with the family."

Speaking of how he and Shahid started bonding, the Shaandaar actor said, "What's most fortunate is that once he turned 18, Shahid assisted me for a while, so we got to spend a lot of time with each other. Then, we started going for holidays together with the family, so the bonding increased, especially after we shifted to our new house."

With respect to work, Shahid and Pankaj Kapoor will be seen together in the upcoming film, Jersey. Earlier, the duo has worked together in Shaandaar.