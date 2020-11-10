Jhund: Hyderabad Filmmaker Files Contempt Petition Case Against Makers Of Amitabh Bachchan's Film

Nagraj Manjule's Bollywood debut Jhund starring Amitabh Bachchan, has found itself in legal trouble after a Hyderabad-based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar filed a case against the makers of the film. Reportedly, Kumar has registered a contempt of court against Amazon Prime and the makers of film 'Jhund' alleging copyright infringement.

According to an IANS report, Amazon Prime has been named in the complaint because the OTT platform has entered into an agreement with the makers of Jhund to stream on their platform.

The city court took up Kumar's contempt petition for hearing and asked the makers of Jhund to file a counter on November 9.

While speaking with a news agency, Kumar claimed that he bought exclusive rights in November 2017 to make a movie titled 'Slum Soccer' on the life of Akhilesh Paul. Nagraj Manjule's film Jhund is based on the life story of Vijay Barse, who is Pauls coach.

Further, Kumar also claimed that Nagraj Manjule, producer Savita Raj and TSeries Vice President Shiv Chanana told him that they bought the rights from Paul.

"Akhilesh had given three no-objection certificates to me stating that he didnt sell any rights or had given any consent to Nagraj Manjule or any makers of Jhund. I am the sole authorised person to exploit life story rights," he was quoted as saying, further adding that since his emails, phone conversations and legal notices on copyright infringement failed to yield any response, he filed suit in the Kukatpally court on May 13.

In its order dated September 17, the court barred exhibiting and broadcasting Jhund in India and abroad until further orders. It also restrained Netflix and Amazon from uploading or screening the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer.

Soon, T-series and Nagraj Manjule moved the Telangana High Court to dismiss the trial court's injunction orders. A division bench on October 19 dismissed their petition.

Subsequently, T-Series and Manjule filed Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) in the Supreme Court. Kumar said both the SLPs are yet to come up for hearing in the apex court. In the meantime, he said that he came to know that Amazon Prime entered into an agreement to upload and screen Jhund on its OTT platform. Kumar argued that this is the contempt of court.

Kumar claimed that he bought exclusive rights in 2017 to make a movie on the life of Akhilesh Paul, a slum soccer player who was the Indian captain at the Homeless World Cup. He said that he had planned to write and direct the multilingual movie tentatively titled 'Slum Soccer' on Paul's life.

Kumar claimed to have registered the story and script with the Telangana Cinema Writers Association on June 11, 2018. Further, he said though Nagraj Manjule bought rights to make a movie on the life of Barse but his 'Jhund' also showcases Akhileshs story in a major role, thus allegedly violating the copyright.

The makers of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund had unveiled the film's first look poster and teaser in January this year.

