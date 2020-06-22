Kangana Ranaut Accuses Renowned Fashion Stylist Of 'Making Money' With Her Name Despite Banning Her

Kangana Ranaut Reveals How A Top Fashion Magazine Refused To Feature Her On Their Cover

The actress said in a statement, "During my movie Fashion release in 2008 Vogue did a cover with Priyanaka Chopra and refused to put me on their cover they said I am not an A-lister, in 2014 Vogue approached me for a cover but Anaita refused to style me she sent her assistant and they shot it in Mukesh mills ( Mumbai-based ruined mill)."

Kangana Ranaut Was Approached By That Same Magazine For A Cover Photoshoot Post Queen Success

Kangana revealed that after the success of her film Queen, she was asked to do covers with them. She revealed, "In 2015 post my sudden ascend to the top position they said if I want to do covers with them then I must attend their beauty awards I requested like other film stars I too want to shoot outdoors for a cover story with Vogue."

Kangana Ranaut Reveals Why She Felt Humiliated

She continued, "I requested that Anaita styles me, they promised but again they shot my cover in Mukesh mills same location they did the last cover and when I asked for clothes fitting they said 'if you want Anaita to style you she will directly come to location no fittings for you', this was shocking behaviour. I felt so humiliated, those are the only two covers I did with them."

Kangana Ranaut Says After Doing Two Covers, She Was Openly Banned By The Magazine

The actress said, "But during Manikarnika, I spoke to their head Alex and told him I need to promote my film I wished to do a cover with them, they asked for few favours like attend their beauty award and shoot a cover for their upcoming magazine but they refuse to shoot the promised Vogue cover story with me for any of my movie promotions, but I see that they keep using my pictures and videos to promote themselves, is this fair ? Isn't it supposed to be beneficial for both the parties involved?"

Kangana's Team Blamed Anaita For Using The Actress's Old Videos To 'Keep Making Money'

The Twitter handle of Team Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "@VogueIndia has banned Kangana, (her last cover with them was 5 years ago), because @Anaita_Adajania (their style editor & now Fashion Director) is very close to Karan Johar, but is it fair for them to keep using her old videos to keep making money?"

The allegations were levelled after the magazine posted an article titled, "Kangana Ranaut takes us inside her Mumbai home's sprawling walk-in closet."