Kangana Ranaut On Sushant's Demise: Privileged Lots Need To Be Questioned; Have Blood On Their Hands

Kangana Ranaut Says She Was Told She Will Commit Suicide

The actress revealed to the online entertainment portal, "Once Javed Akhtar had called me to his house and told me that Rakesh Roshan and his family are very big people. If you don't apologise to them, you will have nowhere to go. They will put you in jail, and eventually, the only path would be that of destruction...you will commit suicide. These were his words. Why did he think if I don't apologise to Hrithik Roshan, I would have to commit suicide? He shouted and yelled at me. I was shaking in his house."

Kangana Wants To Know Who Played The Catalyst In Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide?

She continued, "Were there people calling Sushant? Were there people putting such thoughts into his mind? I have no idea, but obviously, he was in a similar situation. In his interviews, he had said that nepotism cannot co-exist with talent because they don't allow the right talent to come up. I can relate to it, and hence I am raising questions. I want to know who played the catalyst in this situation?"

Kangana Talks About Her Fallout With Aditya Chopra

"I know Sushant had a big fallout with Aditya Chopra also. When I refused Sultan, he had threatened he would never work with me. Ever since our industry ganged up on me. I remember so many times feeling really lonely and feeling what will happen to me... Why do these privileged people have the power to say that they will never work with someone? It's your choice if you want or not to work with someone, but why announce it to the world, gang up and make this happen! [sic] These privileged lots need to be questioned. They have blood on their hands. They need to answer, and I am ready to go to any extent to expose these people because enough is enough!" the actress told the portal.

Kangana Says Her Personal Life Was Also Impacted By Professional Bullying

"They are very insecure about things. Despite what they did to me, there was a guy who wanted to get married to me. But he distanced himself, they made sure he ran away. With no surety about my career, my love-life completely has gone awry, with six court-cases against me, they're still trying to put me in jail."

"I'm a different person; I'm very expressive. I went out there, and I just vented it out. Sushant was not a person like that at all. He just bottled it up. Media too, has played a considerable part in this-the kind of monster image that was given to him. Everybody who knew him closely agrees that he was a soft and emotional person. I think that after a point it really got to him. I can understand it because even I have been portrayed as a witch and as a stalker," Kangana was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

Kangana Talks About The Psychological Impacts She Faced Because Of These Situations

The actress was quoted as saying, "I remember initially when people used to come to my home, I felt so embarrassed to even offer them water. Forget having a relationship or going on a date post the disaster of a relationship I had. I can only imagine that even during Manikarnika what they did to me. But perhaps he [Sushant] was just not able to vent. In fact, all these constant jibes on these petty shows that he should be killed and which rated him as the least efficient... his films have done more business than your Gully Boy. People like Salman Khan said who Sushant Singh Rajput? It was after M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, everybody knew who Sushant was. We need to stop these."