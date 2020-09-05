Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Video Of Women Beating Her Poster With Sandals: Mumbai Is Addicted To Blood

The recent statement of actress Kangana Ranaut about the Mumbai police as well as the city, didn't go down well with the Mumbaikars and they're furious at the actress' controversial statement, wherein she said that she doesn't feel safe in the city.

Now, Kangana shared a video of women beating her poster with sandals and wrote, "After Sushant and Sadhus murder now beating my posters with chappals for my opinions on administration, it seems Mumbai is addicted to blood."

After Sushant and Sadhus murder now beating my posters with chappals for my opinions on administration, it seems Mumbai is addicted to blood🙂 https://t.co/dWRSnL6NCE — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

She further tweeted, "All chaploos who are showing their love for Maharashtra must know I am the first Actor/ Director in the history of Hindi Cinema to bring Maratha Pride Shiva Ji Maharaj and Rani LaxmiBai to the big screen and I faced huge opposition during the release from the same people."

While shaming the Maharashtra government, Kangana tweeted, "एक महान पिता की संतान होना ही आपकी एक मात्र उपलब्धि नहीं हो सकती, आप कौन होते हैं मुझे महाराष्ट्र प्रेम या नफ़रत का सर्टिफ़िकेट देने वाले ? आपने यह कैसे निर्धारित कर लिया की आप महाराष्ट्र को मुझसे ज़्यादा प्रेम करते हैं? और अब मुझे वहाँ आने का कोई हक़ नहीं? #ShameOnMahaGovt."

While many slammed Kangana for her outrageous statement, others also supported Kangana, and the actress thanked her supporters saying she got justice for Sushant all because of them.

In her next tweet, Kangana also wrote that she has always considered Mumbai as 'Maa Yashoda' and wrote, "Jai Mumbai. Jai Maharashtra."

Meanwhile, Kangana has already announced that she'll travel to Mumbai on September 9, 2020, and challenged the naysayers to stop her if they can.

