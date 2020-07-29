    For Quick Alerts
      Kangana Ranaut's Team Calls Out Deepika Padukone, Says She Should Be Remanded Too

      By
      |

      From the last few days, Kangana Ranaut's team has been leaving no stone unturned to hit back at the naysayers of the Queen actress. In their recent tweets, Kangana's team has called out actress Deepika Padukone and said people making business out of depression should be remanded.

      Team Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "Mumbai Police is exposed big time, Sushant's family said they don't trust them, also Bollywood's "repeat after me"gang, depression ka dhanda chalane wale should be remanded @deepikapadukone."

      Their tweet received mixed reaction from the netizens. While some agreed with the team, others hit back at them for unnecessarily dragging Deepika into the argument.

      kangana-ranaut-s-team-calls-out-deepika-padukone-says-she-should-be-remanded-too

      A user wrote, "Arrest Deepika first. She was the first one to divert case attention to depression. She didnt have time to write condolence message but she had all time to lecture people on depression. Deepika you are shame."

      Another user wrote, "So if deepika says ask people around you if they are ok it's wrong?"

      Another supporter of Kangana wrote, "Not only this, Deepika harassed kangana during jhk ka release. Number of movies released which made fun of mental health but she targeted only a movie that initiated talk about mental illness. Deepika is running an agenda and should be exposed."

      On this, a Deepika's supporter wrote, "Deepika never harassed kangana instead always praised her , she was the one who refused to accept award for happy new year and claimed kangana deserves every award this year for Queen as both released in 2014."

      However, Deepika hasn't reacted to Kangana Ranaut's team's claims yet!

      kangana ranaut deepika padukone
      Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 12:44 [IST]
