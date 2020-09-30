Kangana Ranaut Says She Was Considered A Village Clown For Her Fashion Sense; 'People Laughed At Me'

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Twitter page to share her journey from being being considered a 'village clown' to sitting in the front rows of the London, Paris, New York fashion weeks. The actress had an eye for fashion even as a kid, but was "laughed at" back then.

Kangana summed up her journey with three pictures and captioned them as, "When I was a little girl I decorated myself with pearls, cut my own hair, wore thigh high socks and heels. People laughed at me. From being a village clown to attending front rows of London, Paris, New York Fashion weeks I realised fashion is nothing but freedom of expression."

Kangana Ranaut As A Kid In the first picture dating back to Kangana's childhood days, the actress is seen posing in a floral knee-length dress with a string of pearls around her neck and thigh-high socks. Happy Girls Are The Prettiest The second picture features a close-up of the Manikarnika actress flaunting a smile while posing for the camera. Kangana Has Come A Long Way In the third picture, the actress is seen wearing the same clothes as in the second snap, and sitting in the front row at a fashion event.

In an interview in 2018, Kangana Ranaut had said that she was judged for her fashion sense during her early days in the film industry. "I was from the mountains, so I dressed differently. If you are not launched in a certain manner, if you are not groomed in a certain way, then your journey is a bit different from the others," she was quoted as saying. Cut to present, Kangana has walked the ramp several times and is known for her experimental fashion sense.

