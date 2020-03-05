    For Quick Alerts
      Kangana Ranaut To Shed 20 Kilos After Thalaivi, Before Beginning Shoot For Dhaakad And Tejas

      By
      |

      Kangana Ranaut is going to be a busy bee this year as she shoots for three films. The National Award winning actress is already in the midst of one shoot, for Thalaivi, which is going to be a biopic on former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalitha. Reportedly, Kangana will lose 20kgs after she wraps Thalaivi, before she proceeds to shoot her next two films.

      Kangana To Shed 20 Kilos After Thalaivi Shoot

      Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to share that the actress, who has gained 20kgs for her role in Thalaivi, will have to shed the weight before she starts filming for Dhaakad and Tejas.

      "Only last schedule to go for #Thalaivi Kangana has gained 20 kgs weight, After 2 months she starts #Tejas & #Dhaakad.... will she be able to shed that weight, let's see," (sic) tweeted Rangoli.

      Kangana's looks from Thalaivi have caught audiences' attention. Many have remarked how similar she looks to the former CM Jayalalitha, who served as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister for six terms. The film is being directed by A.L. Vijay, and is scheduled for release on June 26, 2020. Thalaivi will release in three languages; Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

      Dhaakad is an action entertainer which will show Kangana in a completely new avatar. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, and produced by Sohel Maklai, Dhaakad is scheduled for a Diwali release this year.

      In Tejas, Kangana will be essaying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The film is backed by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Sarvesh Mewara.

      Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 23:47 [IST]
