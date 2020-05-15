Kareena Kapoor Khan Says Homemade Masks Are Summer Essentials In Her Latest Post

Kareena Kapoor has been using Instagram to keep in touch with her fans, and on Thursday, the actress shared some of her beauty wisdom on the photo-sharing platform. The lover of no-makeup selfies, has shared a list of her summer essentials and we can relate.

The 39-year-old shared a boomerang clip on Instagram and the caption revealed allher summer essentials. She wrote, "Summer essentials: Messy bun, Kaftan, and homemade masks." In the clip, she can be seen with a face pack on, her hair tied in a bun, wearing a pink and white kaftan. Kareena struck several poses for the boomerang, along with the signature Bebo pout. She added, "PS: Thank you @nishsareen for the best face pack ever ☺️ #HotMess. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on May 14, 2020 at 5:01am PDT

Kareena has been an avid IG user since her debut on the social media app on March 6. A few days ago, she shared a sun-kissed and no-makeup photo claiming eye shadows are too mainstream. The actress flaunts her glowing skin and perfect no make up looks often, and the pictures are loved by her fans and other Bollywood celebrities alike.

Her Instagram also gives fans a sneak-peek into the lives of husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. On Mother's Day, she shared a picture, where the mother-son duo can be seen goofing around. Kareena revealed it's how they celebrated the special day. "This pretty much sums up mother's day and well... every other day with Tim ❤️? #HappyMothersDay."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on May 9, 2020 at 11:16pm PDT

Last seen in Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar and in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan K Khan, her upcoming projects are Karan Johar's magnum opus period film Takht and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

