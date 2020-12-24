Kareena Kapoor Khan Says Nobody Thought That Her Character 'Poo' Would Become Such A Big Rage

One just can't talk about Karan Johar's classic family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham without mentioning Kareena Kapoor Khan's sassy character 'Poo' from it. Kareena played Kajol's younger sister named Poo (Pooja) in the film, and left a myriad of movie-goers going gaga over her. A few days ago, the film turned nineteen and got every K3G fan celebrating its anniversary on Twitter.

Now, in her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, Kareena spoke about her iconic character 'Poo' and said, "We were all so young at that time whether it was me, Hrithik Roshan, or Karan Johar. We never thought that this particular character would be so iconic."

She further added, "When you talk about Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, you're like 'OMG Poo!' Nobody thought that this character would become such a big rage. I think it's completely on Karan for writing this part and believe in it and giving me one of the most amazing characters he has probably written."

Kareena, who's currently expecting her second child, also spoke about spending family time with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan during lockdown.

She said that apart from binge-watching movies and TV shows, she found comfort in spending time with Taimur and Saif. "I think, normally, everyone would be rushing to shoot and work and we would get limited time together. But, I think I am cherishing this time we got together as a family," added the Veere Di Wedding actress.

With respect to work, Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz. She will next be seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan and Karan Johar's period drama Takht, which also casts Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

