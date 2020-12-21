Kareena Kapoor Opens Up On Her Parents’ Separation; Says They Are Together When They Need To Be

Kareena Kapoor Khan got candid about her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor's separation in a recent interview. She shared how it felt to be raised by a single mother, and how she and her sister Karisma Kapoor handled the separation from an early age. Kareena even explained her parents' equation and said that when they need to be together, they are together.

Speaking on 'We the Women', Kareena said, "My mother is my best friend but I adore my father because I respect and love him a lot. He is not very in-your-face because he is someone who has always chosen to be at the back. He is not someone who is commanding the attention and wants that. He is silently always there for us and I know it."

She continued, "My parents have a lovely relationship because sometimes, two people realise that their lives aren't exactly going the way they planned, so it's better that they don't stay together but they can still be friends and sometimes, take decisions about the kids. It's not necessary that they have to be staying under the same roof or being there 24*7 together. I think both Karisma and I understood that at a very early age, that this kind of relationship can exist as well. It has existed for almost 35 years with my parents and I see that in times when they need to come together, they are always together, but they prefer to have their day-to-day lives separately, which is wonderful."

For the unversed, Randhir and Babita got married in 1971, but separated in 1988. The two tied the knot after the release of Kal Aaj Aur Kal, which was Randhir's Bollywood debut. They co-starred once again the following year, in Jeet.

