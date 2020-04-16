Kareena Kapoor Misses Her Girl Squad Amid Lockdown: 'From A Table For 4 To 4 Different Tables'

Because the nationwide lockdown due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood stars are currently homebound. Some of them are staying with their family while there are a few, who are stuck at different places. Amidst all this, Kareena Kapoor Khan is majorly missing her girl gang which includes, sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.

The actress dug into her throwback archives and pulled out a picture of herself with her girl squad. The photo shows Bebo, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita power walking in the lobby of a hotel post a brunch date. Kareena captioned the picture as, "We've gone from a table for 4 to 4 different tables. Can't deal with being away from my #GirlGang for thisss long #ThrowbackThursday."

However, technology has come to Bebo's rescue during the lockdown as the actress is constantly touch with her besties via video calls. Few weeks ago, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress had taken to her Instagram story to share a picture from her conference video call with Malaika and Amrita. She had captioned the picture as, "BF Goals #InThisTogether."

Ever since Kareena Kapoor has joined Instagram, the diva has been constantly sharing highlights from her lockdown life. From her sun-soaked selfies to son Taimur's 'QuaranTimDiaries', the actress has been treating her fans with lovely pictures.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Film Companion, her hubby Saif revealed how Taimur has been the source of happiness for his family during the quarantine. He said, "He's a source of joy for us, for sure, because he's at that perfect age, he's just happy that we're both around. And we find ways to entertain him. He's a massive source of joy during this time."

Saif Ali Khan Reveals Details About A Cute Video Of Taimur Which Kareena Won't Let Him Share!

Friendship In Times Of Coronavirus: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika And Amrita Arora Catch Up Via Video Call