Kareena Kapoor Says It Gets To Her When People Look At Her Clothes All The Time & Scrutinize Them!

Besides being an amazing actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also known to be a fashionista. She aces every red carpet look and girls look up to her for her impeccable fashion sense. Like most of her peers, there is a constant pressure on the diva to look her stunning best every time and Bebo admits, that does get on her nerves at times.

Recently, while speaking with Bombay Times, Kareena revealed why she has been posting candid pictures on her Instagram page. The actress told the tabloid that she wants to be as real as possible.

The Angrezi Medium actress told the leading daily, "I can't be dressed in couture all the time. And, I do have days when my hair is out of place. The thing is, I want to be as real as possible and be dressed in what makes me comfortable. I can't sit dressed up all day."

She further added, "It gets to me that people are looking at what I'm wearing all the time and scrutinising it. There are times when I just want to chill in a simple set of clothes and feel like myself, keep my hair tied or loose and just let things be."

Well, we totally agree with what Bebo has to say!

Meanwhile, ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut on Instagram, the actress has been treating her fans with unadulterated glimpses from her quarantine life. From posting a 'zit' selfie to sharing pictures of her hubby Saif and son Taimur unleashing their creativity on the walls of their balcony, Kareena's Instagram game is quite on point.

Recently, while speaking with Film Companion, Saif revealed that Kareena often 'pinches' videos of Taimur from him, to post on social media. When asked if he and his wife discuss before posting their son's pictures on social media, the Tanhaji actor said, "We don't really talk about it. It's mostly me yelling, 'don't post that picture of Taimur!'. She's pinching all my pictures. I think I should be on social media."

Kareena, who stayed away from social media for a long time, made her debut on Instagram in March this year. Speaking about why she had finally decided to enter social media, the actress had told a tabloid, "Actually the fans have pulled me towards this because many people kept on asking me and there were so many fan clubs page, so we need to have one point where there would be a place where you get to know more about me, a lot about my films, my brands, about my life. And of course, there will be once in a while a picture of Taimur."

Saif Ali Khan Says Kareena Kapoor Thinks Like A Hollywood Actor; 'She Is A Born Movie Star'

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Birthday Wish For Mom Babita Is Giving Us Major Retro Vibes!