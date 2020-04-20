Kareena Kapoor Khan's Birthday Wish For Mom Babita Is Giving Us Major Retro Vibes!

Yesteryear actress Babita turns a year older today. Her actress-daughter Kareena Kapoor dug into her throwback archives and pulled up a cool picture to wish her mommy dearest. The actress posted a vintage picture of her parents, Randhir and Babita Kapoor, and wished her mother with a sweet caption.

In the picture, Randhir looks handsome in a striped shirt while Babita aces the glamour quotient in her ruffled shirt and oversized sunglasses. Bebo captioned the photo as, "Happy Birthday Queen," along with three heart emojis.

Talking about her bond with her mother, the Angrezi Medium actress said in one of her interviews, "For me, my mother is like God. She is, literally, the person I pray to. She is the sunshine and the oxygen in my life." She said that it is her mother's courage and constant support that has made her who she is today.

"She has done everything for my sister and me. She is a true woman of substance. All I know is that I can't live without my mother. The mother-child relationship is one that you can't put into words," the actress told the leading daily.

This year, Kareena dedicated Women's Day to her mother and posted a picture of her enjoying a cute moment with Taimur and captioned it as, "Boss. Mother. Woman. Legend. 08.03.2020."

Babita and Randhir Kapoor worked together in Jeet and Kal Aaj Aur Kal. The couple tied the knot in 1971. After few years of marital bliss and birth of two daughters, Karisma and Kareena, they got separated. However, Babita and Randhir never got officially divorced.

Talking about it in an interview with Hindustan Times, Randhir had said, "Divorce for what? Why should we head for divorce? I don't intend to get married again, and nor does she. She found that I was a terrible man who drank a lot and came home late, which was something she didn't like. And I didn't want to live the way she wanted, and she couldn't accept me as I am, though it was a love marriage. So, it's okay. We had two lovely children to look after. She brought them up in the best way and they have excelled in their career. What else I could have asked for as a father?"

"She's a crucial part of my life. She has given me two lovely kids. We are all grown-up people, and we preferred to stay separately, [but] we are not enemies," he further told the tabloid.

Coming back to present, Kareena is currently in quarantine with hubby Saif and son Taimur amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The actress, who recently debuted on Instagram, keeps giving fans a sneak-peek into her quarantine life.

Kareena Kapoor Misses Her Girl Squad Amid Lockdown: 'From A Table For 4 To 4 Different Tables'

Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Damn Hot In Bikini As She Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Family Vacation!