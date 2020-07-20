Memes On Taapsee Pannu Surface On Twitter After She Hits Back At Kangana Ranaut!

Taapsee Pannu's heated reaction to Kangana Ranaut's recent controversial interview on national television, hasn't gone down well with the netizens. For the unversed, Kangana called out Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, while speaking to Arnab Goswami on Republic TV and called them 'B-grade' actresses. Not just that, Kangana also accused them of supporting Karan Johar and the existence of nepotism inside the industry.

An Angry Taapsee Pannu Blasts Kangana Ranaut For Taking Advantage Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Death!

To this, Taapsee hit back and slammed Kangana for calling her 'B-grade actress'. Taapsee reminded Kangana that she has been doing at least two to three films per year in the last three years, hence she's anyone but a jobless actor! Taapsee also accused Kangana and her sister of harassing her by dragging her name intentionally into any conversation just to look down on her.

After Kangana-Taapsee's fiasco, many netizens picked their side, While some supported Kangana, others disagreed with her. Amid all the discussion, whether Kangana is right or Taapsee, notorious netizens have come up with memes and most of it hint that they're supporting Kangana, not Taapsee! Have a look at these viral memes on Taapsee Pannu below...

#TaapseePannu

When you are a outsider but still getting trolled for nepotism



You :: pic.twitter.com/pjvJSz9I5J — Sujeet maurya (@Shy_taan) July 19, 2020

#TaapseePannu



Kangana Ranuat on befitting reply from Taapsee be like: pic.twitter.com/1gw5fq3Fnv — Rachit Maheshwari (@RachitNawal) July 19, 2020

Hey @taapsee look wt i found. I understand u have learnt begging in order to deal with it. You have good self respect. And blessed with two faces 😇. When #KanganaRanaut is talking for ppl like u..atleast shut ur mouth #TaapseePannu #CBIForSSRHomicideCase #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/WpKFCmQv8S — Iam_Mani (@i_mani_) July 20, 2020

A recap of the interview pic.twitter.com/XV5Ua9hmv9 — The Brahmin (@Nashhawk1) July 20, 2020

Whom do you support? Tell us in the comments section below!