Mukesh Chhabra Discovered Dil Bechara’s Sanjana Sanghi When She Was 13, Cast Her In Rockstar

Sanjana Sanghi is all set to make her debut as a lead actress opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the upcoming film, Dil Bechara. The trailer has received an overwhelmingly positive response, and it even broke the record of the most liked trailer in 24 hours of its release.

Sanjana, whose first big screen acting stint was with the 2011 film Rockstar, says she was discovered by casting agent Mukesh Chhabra when she was 13, at a school play. Chhabra is making his directorial debut with Dil Bechara. Sanjana added that she never dreamt that ten years later she would be the lead actor in a film.

Presenting the full album of Dil Bechara on her Instagram handle, Sanjana wrote, "At age 13, Mukesh found me performing on stage in my school in Delhi, asked me to 'audition' then & there itself, and went on to cast me as "Mandy" in Rockstar. Many magical things happened during Rockstar, but one of the biggest was AR Rahman's Sir's music."

She continued, "If you'd have told me 10 years later he'd bless my debut film as a lead actor Dil Bechara, which will be based on my favourite novel The Fault in Our Stars - with HIS music on our album and background score AND Mukesh directing me? That would not even be a dream I'd have ever dared to dream."

Sanjana still can't believe that the film's music has been composed by AR Rahman. She wrote, "Thank you @arrahman sir, for this eternal blessing, this is an absolute honor. I've pinched myself a million times since I first performed to your tunes almost two years ago, yet it just doesn't sink in."

Dil Bechara is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

