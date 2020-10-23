Navratri 2020: Amrita Rao Feels Blessed To Witness Her Ninth Month Of Pregnancy In Auspicious Month

Actress Amrita Rao is expecting her first baby with her husband, RJ Anmol. After keeping the good news under wraps for a long time, the Vivah actress recently revealed that she is in the ninth month of her pregnancy.

Today, Amrita celebrated her 9th month arriving during the Navratri festival by posting an adorable video in which she is seen decked in a red saree and cradling her baby bump. The actress also sought blessings from Goddess Durga for the new phase of her life.

Amrita captioned the video as, "NAVRATRI AND NINE'TH MONTH !! My Dear Instees, I feel blessed to witness my Nine'th month of pregnancy in the auspicious month of Navratri! These 9 days are dedicated to Goddess Durga and her Nine Avatars. I am entering a New phase of embodying the Avatar of a Mother myself! I bow to the Highest Female Energy in the Universe 🙏 as I surrender in good faith."

She further wrote, "May Goddess Durga bless ALL Mother's and Mommy's to be with strength and more power to gracefully carry on with the the many Devine Avatar's that comes along with the territory of motherhood !! 💫🤱🤰🌟 Wishing you ALL on Ashtami #HappyNavratri."

Have a look at the video.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Amrita's husband RJ Anmol opened up about embracing fatherhood for the first time. He told the tabloid, "I am feeling on the top of the world right now. Look at the luck and the destiny in which I completely believe in. These are things which we do not plan, here I am making my debut on a music reality show which I would have loved to be a part of. Imagine this show was going to come in March but it is now coming at a point when at the same time I am going to become a father."

Anmol also opened up about pampering his wife during her pregnancy and said, "Amrita is a princess so she deserves to be treated like that. There's nothing new, that's the way I have been treating her from day one."

On the other hand, Amrita had said in another interview that the feeling that she is going to be a mother is yet to sink in.

The actress, known for films like Ishq Vishq, Vivah, Masti and Main Hoon Na, was last seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray.

