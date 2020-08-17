Netizens Call Out Aamir Khan For Meeting Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan

Aamir Khan is currently trending on Twitter after his recent visit to Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, while shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Istanbul. Images of his official meet with the Turkish First Lady are going viral on social media, as netizens express their disappointment.

According to reports, India's relationship with Turkey has deteriorated in the past several months, especially after Article 370 was revoked in Kashmir last year. Turkey reportedly has sided with Pakistan and the former's foreign ministry spokesperson claimed that revoking Article 370 has not brought peace to the region.

Over the weekend, after holding a meeting with Aamir, Emine took to Twitter to share a pictures from the meet and wrote, "I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!"

Netizens were quick to point out that the actor's official meet comes when the ties between the two countries are strained. Several called out the actor and said that it was unwise of him to hold an official meet with the Turkish First Lady at the moment.

Here Are Some More Reactions To Aamir's Meet With Turkish First Lady @AazaadSatyam: #AamirKhan can go to Turkey and meet Emine #Erdogan, wife of Recep who openly challenges India's sovereignty from Pak's parliament ! But won't attend Shalom India fest in Mumbai itself, where Netanyahu and Modi were present too. @Its_AnimeshS: Aamir khan feels unsecure in India. Now,he is feeling safe in Anti-India Turkey. Iski movie release per yeh pic yaad rakhna. Humare paise ko humare against use mat honay dena!! #AamirKhan #Erdogan @khiladi_fanatic: Previously he promoted Anti-Hindu things by his movies. Now he met with enemies of INDIA. This man Aamir Khan han no shame #AamirKhan TheRhino2131: Did #AamirKhan met Turkey's President,Erdogan and his family as an Actor or as Ambassador of somebody else? This meeting shouldn't be taken as an ordinary meeting. @narendramodi177 Once Aamir Khan refused to meet India's friend Israel's PM. Today He is meeting Anti Ind Erdogan. As we all know Turkey opposed abrogation of Article 370. Openly support Pak. Choose your heroes wisely. #AamirKhan @SainiPolitics: Aamir Khan Refused to join Nationalist Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu when he was in Mumbai. But he Went to Turkey to meet Turkish PM who supports Pakistan on Kashmir issue and also gave anti-india statements. Won't be surprised if #AamirKhan feels unsafe again in India

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, which is now set to release in Christmas 2021. The film is a remake of the 1994 American film Forest Grump. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the lead actress and popular Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role.

