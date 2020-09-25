Netizens Shame Media For Creating Chaos Around Sara Ali Khan & Amrita Singh At The Mumbai Airport

Last evening (September 25, 2020), when Sara Ali Khan along with her mom Amrita Singh arrived at the Mumbai airport from Goa, they witnessed some media personnel creating a chaos at the exit gate. Several videos of Sara and Amrita being mobbed by media are going viral on the internet, and netizens are anything but impressed. For the unversed, Sara has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs nexus in Bollywood.

It all started when the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Jaya Saha's WhatsApp chat was retrieved by the NCB, and four actresses' name was allegedly found in the chat i.e., Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. Sara Ali Khan has been asked to appear before the NCB on September 26.

Coming back to Sara's viral video, netizens have been shaming the media channels, who are violating all the rules of journalism just for the TRPs. Many netizens wrote, "Shame on media" on the viral videos' comment section. While some are upset with media's behaviour at the public place, others slam the reporters for treating Sara as a criminal even before she has appeared before the NCB.

"I wish real criminals were treated this way by the Indian media She doesn't deserve all of this 💔 I'm so sorry that any of this is happening to you Sara," wrote a user, while feeling sorry for the Kedarnath actress.

Another user wrote, "Exactly!! Really it's disgusting to see how they are treating her this way!!! Shame on them 🙌."

"Media are no human being. They don't understand human feelings. Shame on media," wrote another user, while blasting media personnel.

Meanwhile, many netizens have also come out in support of the Simmba actress and asked others to be patient and let the NCB do their job.

