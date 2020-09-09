Nikhil Dwivedi Promises To Work With Rhea Chakraborty When The Chaos Around Her Gets Over!

Yesterday (September 8, 2020) when Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty, B-town celebrities including, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan and Radhika Madan came out in her support. Producer Nikhil Dwivedi also shared his thought on the ongoing controversy around Rhea and tweeted, "#Rhea I didn't kno u. I dn't kno wht kind of person u r. May b u r as bad as u r being made out to b. May b u r not. Wht I do kno is tht how its all played out for u is unfair, unlawful & not how civilised countries behave. Whn all ths is over we wud like to work wth u @Tweet2Rhea."

When a Twitterati slammed the producer for his tweet saying, "She has been arrested by narcotics department for peddling drugs. Kindly don't make a hero out of her and spoil our next generation. I thought you are one sane voice from Bollywood. Thanks for dropping the mask so soon," Nikhil hit back saying, "Have the courts convicted her? Incase they do, we shall wait for her to do time and reform. In case she doesn't reform then I shall take my words back. But the media & public need to stop passing judgment. My support is for #Innocentuntilprovenguilty & not for #RheaChakraborty."

Nikhil further tweeted, "To those who think I am supporting a drug user or drug peddler &trolling me.. I wud like to say I DON'T CARE! I m NOT supporting #Rhea but standing up to our tendency to pronounce judgments before law has. I was as disturbed whn men were ousted of their jobs on #Metoo allegations."

While most of the netizens are upset with B-town celebrities coming out in support of Rhea, others are backing Rhea and slamming the media for their unfair coverage in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, who died on June 14, 2020.