Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas The Greatest Joy Of Her Life; Thanks Him On 2 Years Of His Proposal

Two years ago, Nick Jonas proposed Priyanka Chopra and the actress has been enjoying every day ever since. Priyanka Chopra shared an appreciation post for hubby Nick and thanked him for thinking of her all the time. The duo got married in December 2018 and have become a global power couple.

To mark the occasion, Priyanka shared an adorable selfie that shows Nick kissing on her cheek as they sit in front of the mirror. She captioned the post as, "To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas."

Nick quickly reacted to the post saying, "Thank you for saying yes. I love you beautiful."

Priyanka's Post Nick during an interview, had revealed that he had waited till midnight of Priyanka's birthday to avoid overlapping it with the proposal day. Talking about how he proposed the actress, Nick told Vogue, "I got down on one knee, again, and I said: ‘Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?' No joke - she took about 45 seconds. 45 seconds of silence. I'm going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections." Priyanka Celebrated Birthday On July 18 Meanwhile, the actress celebrated her birthday on July 18 and received a special birthday wish from Nick. The American singer said, "I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful." Priyanka Chopra Is Shooting For Matrix 4 On the work front, reports suggest the actress is shooting for Keanu Reeves-starrer Matrix 4 in Berlin. She has several projects lined up and also recently signed a multi-million dollar deal with Amazon Prime Video as an actor and a producer, to work across languages.

