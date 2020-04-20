Pyaar Karona Video Song: Salman Khan Raps & Sings His Way Into Our Hearts With This COVID-19 Song

Salman Khan has finally launched his own channel on YouTube and what better than starting this new journey with some dose of positivity in bleak times! The actor has released his first independent song-a Novel Coronavirus-themed song titled 'Pyaar Karona'.

The four-minute song has been composed by Sajid-Wajid, with lyrics by the superstar and Hussain Dalal. Minus any frills, the track is filled with simplistic lyrics, in which Salman sings and raps about how we as a nation, should stand with each other and fight the COVID-19 pandemic by staying home.

The superstar urges everyone to join forces of love and compassion to come out stronger in this time of crisis. In this anthem with patriotic undertones, Salman urges people to work from home and spend some quality time with their family.

With lyrics like 'Dikhaona bahaduri, isse baar thoda kaayar bano na', the actor emphasizes on the need of staying indoors to win this battle against COVID-19. He tells people to make productive use of time by pursuing hobbies like playing guitar or writing shayaris. Salman talks about how people shouldn't take this pandemic lightly and shouldn't self-medicate. The superstar urges people to respect frontline workers.

Later in the video, Salman raps about how the COVID-19 claims its victim irrespective of caste or class. The superstar says that the only way to tackle this situation is to 'stay home, stay safe'. Finally, he asks everyone to understand the gravity of this pandemic and fight together as a nation. He ends the video with a 'namaste' to the tunes of 'Saare Jahaan Se Accha'.

Watch the song here.

Speaking about how 'Pyaar Karona' was conceived, Salman told Times Of India, "We came here (his farmhouse in Panvel) for just two days, but when the lockdown was implemented, we had to stay back for longer. It's been about a month now. This was the thing to do. In a situation like this, we can't shoot a movie here, though we are so many of us together in the house. But we could definitely do a song using the equipment we have with us, like phone cameras. I sang the track and we edited the video here, but the music was composed in Mumbai. The lyrics express exactly what I want to tell the world - pyaar karona, madad karona, sabr rakho na."

