Salman Khan On His Life In Lockdown At Panvel Farmhouse: 'Feels Like The Bigg Boss House'

Due to the nationwide lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Salman Khan, who went to his Panvel farmhouse for a two-day short break, is currently stuck there with some of his family members. Recently, while speaking with a leading tabloid, the superstar said that the entire experience feels like living in the Bigg Boss house.

Talking about his life in lockdown to Times Of India, the actor said, "I am still working, my mind is working and as soon as this lockdown is over, I know exactly what I want to do and how. Right now, this place feels like the Bigg Boss house. It's beautiful here with everyone around because no one is being eliminated, and so, no one is going after anyone. I am also making time to paint, and I am doing quite a bit of it. I might put it out at some point."

Meanwhile, Salman has created first independent song titled 'Pyaar Karona', which is all set to release today. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Salman and Hussain Dalal and composed by Sajid-Wajid.

The Race 3 actor opened up and told the tabloid, "We came here (at his Panvel farmhouse) for just two days, but when the lockdown was implemented, we had to stay back for longer. It's been about a month now. This was the thing to do. In a situation like this, we can't shoot a movie here, though we are so many of us together in the house. But we could definitely do a song using the equipment we have with us, like phone cameras. I sang the track and we edited the video here, but the music was composed in Mumbai. The lyrics express exactly what I want to tell the world - pyaar karona, madad karona, sabr rakho na."

He further added, "There is nothing better than music. Everyone is at home and most people who are at home have internet connections. People are consuming content, working and trying to do things to keep their mind active and distracted from their worries. Music is the best remedy in such times as it can help people de-stress."

Salman also revealed that he has two more songs in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, recently, the actor posted a 10-minute IGTV video, in which he spread awareness about the Novel Coronavirus pandemic and also slammed lockdown violators, who are venturing out of their houses and putting their families at risk.

