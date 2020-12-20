Ranbir Kapoor To Kick Off Luv Ranjan And Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Films Next Year

Ranbir Kapoor who was last seen in the Sanjay Dutt biopic has been missing from the silver screen for two years now. The actor who has been shooting for the lavishly-mounted entertainers, Shamshera and the much delayed Brahmastra is all set to change this 2021.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Ranbir is all set to kick start a new film from January 6. He has also reportedly added a clause in his contract stating that his films should finish by the specified time and if they fail to adhere by the schedule, he would be charging extra remuneration per day.

The first film Ranbir will be commencing in 2021 is a yet-untitled rom-com directed by Luv Ranjan. It also has Shraddha Kapoor and will be shot in Ghaziabad, Delhi, and Noida. A source close to the development told Mirror, “It’s just a small schedule to start with and will end by January 14. Right after, Ranbir moves to the final leg of Brahmastra from mid-January during which he will shoot two songs and a few scenes. The film is expected to wrap up before January 31.”

The source added, “Ranbir no longer wants his films to take so long to finish; the idea is to shoot nonstop for Luv’s film and complete it by May 2021.” The makers are also reportedly in the process of finalizing some overseas locations as a large part of the film is based abroad.

And on the other, Ranbir has also met Sandeep Reddy Vanga and producers, Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani last week to discuss the script of the gangster drama. He is also said to be in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his period epic, Baiju Bawra. But sources suggest that the duo will only take a final call on the film once SLB wraps up Gangubai Kathiawadi.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Devil Gets A New Title And The Reason Has A Salman Khan Connection?

ALSO READ: How Is Ranbir Kapoor In Real Life? People Share Their Experiences Of Meeting The Actor In Person