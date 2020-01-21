    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rangoli Chandel Is Full Of Gratitude To Kangana Ranaut For Helping Her After Acid Attack

      By
      |

      In a recent interview, Kangana Ranaut had opened up on how she did tacky films to be able to earn enough money for her sister Rangoli Chandel's treatment after she suffered an acid attack. Rangoli took to Twitter to show her gratitude to 'Chotu' Kangana in a heartfelt post, thanking her for everything that she did for her.

      Rangoli Thanks Kangana For Helping Her After Acid Attack

      Rangoli tweeted in an emotional post, "I can never pay back what you did for me, at that tender age you were just 19 years old the horror of that accident even our parents couldn't take they used to see my face and just faint they left but you stood by my side washed my wounds, worked day and night to pay for my treatment, and then after years struggle when things got better you buried your face in my lap and cried .... I am glad you did cause strongest people most often forget to share their pain... thank you Chotu," (sic).

      Rangoli had recently shared details of her acid attack, the name of her attacker and the circumstances in which the brutal incident happened. She was attacked in her PG after she refused a man named Avinash Sharma's proposal to marry.

      In her interview, Kangana revealed that she accepted roles that she didn't want to do, did tacky films, and accepted guest appearances just to be able to pay for the best surgeons in the country to treat her sister. Rangoli had to undergo 54 surgeries.

      On the work front, Kangana is all geared up for the release of Panga, a film directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Co-starring Jassi Gill, Yagya Bhasin, Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi, it is scheduled to hit theatres on January 24, 2020.

      ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Says She Did Tacky Films To Earn Money For Sister Rangoli Chandel's Treatment

      ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Wants Deepika Padukone To Apologise For TikTok Challenge On Chhapaak Look!

      Read more about: rangoli chandel kangana ranaut
      Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 18:05 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 21, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue