Ranvir Shorey Opens Up On Being Ignored At Award Shows; Has Considered Quitting Hindi Film Industry

The discussion on nepotism and differential treatment to outsiders and insiders in the Hindi film industry has fired up once again, in recent times. In a recent interview, actor Ranvir Shorey shared his personal experience of feeling invisible and ignored at award shows. He also revealed that he has considered quitting the Hindi film industry.

Speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Ranvir said, "You can see for yourself. Look at the awards shows for the last 10-15 years. Look at my filmography and see what performances of mine they have completely ignored. Not even nominations."

He pointed out how some films that has actually been well received by audiences are also ignored at award shows. "You get an idea. When you talk to the audience, you get a feeling of how well the film had done, how well your role was received. For awards shows, I don't exist. Barely. Only when they absolutely cannot hide their faces, they nominate me," he said.

Ranvir admitted that he has considered quittng the film industry many times, and added, "What keeps me going is that this is the work that I love the most. You sometimes work without money too, for the work itself, like doing theatre and zero-budget films. What keeps you going is the love and passion for the work."

Ranvir was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also starred Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia. He will next be seen in Lootcase, also starring Kunal Khemu, Rasika Dugal and Vijay Raaz. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film will release on Disney+ Hotstar.

