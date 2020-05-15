    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Salman Khan And Jacqueline Fernandez Starrer Love Song ‘Tere Bina’ Breaks Records

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Ever since the song Tere Bina was released, it became an instant hit amongst the music lovers. While we were excited to see what Salman Khan was coming out next with after Pyar Karona, his latest single with Jacqueline Fernandez, Tere Bina is currently heating up the charts.

      Netizens React To Salman Khan's New Track 'Tere Bina' Featuring Jacqueline Fernandez

      The song created a record as soon as it was launched and garnered 12 million views in just 24 hours. This is the only song and channel whose song and teaser both trended in top 3 together from the same channel on YouTube. The song received massive appreciation by all and has been trending on #1 on Youtube India. The song has already crossed 20 million views. Tere Bina has instantly become this seasons most viewed new romantic track.

      salman-jacqueline-s-tere-bina-breaks-records

      Salman Khan who is known to break box office records with his movies, even breaks records while releasing a song that he is a part of. That is the popularity of Salman Khan. The success of the song is evident with the fact that it is still trending.

      The song featuring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez is exclusively shot amidst the captivating scenery of Salman's Panvel farmhouse.

      Sung and directed by Salman himself, the song is composed by his friend Ajay Bhatia, written by Shabbir Ahmed. The music video is live on Salman Khan's recently released YouTube channel and the entire audio is out too.

      Story first published: Friday, May 15, 2020, 19:08 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 15, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X