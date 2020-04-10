Salman Khan Shares Pics Of Closed Qabrastan, Empty Streets; Thanks Fans For Abiding By Lockdown

To curb the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Bollywood celebrities have been urging people to stay at home and practice social distancing. One of them is superstar Salman Khan, who has been motivating fans to stay indoors and follow the nationwide lockdown orders.

Recently, the Dabangg 3 actor took to his social media page to share pictures of a Qabrastan (burial ground) and an empty street in Mumbai. In the same post, Salman also thanked fans for following the lockdown rules. He captioned the photos as, "Wah! Thank u for listening n understanding the gravity of this situation the country is in. God bless n protect each n every 1... #IndiaFightsCorona".

Salman is currently staying at his Panvel farmhouse with his nephew and brother Sohail Khan's son, Nirvaan. A few days ago, the actor shared a video where he and Nirvaan were seen talking about the COVID-19 lockdown. Salman also urged his fans to stay scared and stay home and was seen saying in the video, "So hum log toh bhai darr gaye hai (we are scared)."

The actor even revealed that he hasn't seen his father for three weeks. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Salman's father Salim Khan revealed that he is constantly in touch with his superstar-son over video calls. The veteran writer also said that he is confident, Salman Khan and Nirvaan will come home when they are able to, after the lockdown is lifted.

Meanwhile, Salman has pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers of the film industry, who have been heavily affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. Reportedly, the actor started the money transfer into their accounts on Wednesday.

With respect to work, the latest reports suggest that Salman Khan's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai might not make it to the theatrical screens due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.

