    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Salman Khan Shares Pics Of Closed Qabrastan, Empty Streets; Thanks Fans For Abiding By Lockdown

      By
      |

      To curb the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Bollywood celebrities have been urging people to stay at home and practice social distancing. One of them is superstar Salman Khan, who has been motivating fans to stay indoors and follow the nationwide lockdown orders.

      salman

      Recently, the Dabangg 3 actor took to his social media page to share pictures of a Qabrastan (burial ground) and an empty street in Mumbai. In the same post, Salman also thanked fans for following the lockdown rules. He captioned the photos as, "Wah! Thank u for listening n understanding the gravity of this situation the country is in. God bless n protect each n every 1... #IndiaFightsCorona".

      salman

      Salman is currently staying at his Panvel farmhouse with his nephew and brother Sohail Khan's son, Nirvaan. A few days ago, the actor shared a video where he and Nirvaan were seen talking about the COVID-19 lockdown. Salman also urged his fans to stay scared and stay home and was seen saying in the video, "So hum log toh bhai darr gaye hai (we are scared)."

      The actor even revealed that he hasn't seen his father for three weeks. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Salman's father Salim Khan revealed that he is constantly in touch with his superstar-son over video calls. The veteran writer also said that he is confident, Salman Khan and Nirvaan will come home when they are able to, after the lockdown is lifted.

      Meanwhile, Salman has pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers of the film industry, who have been heavily affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. Reportedly, the actor started the money transfer into their accounts on Wednesday.

      With respect to work, the latest reports suggest that Salman Khan's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai might not make it to the theatrical screens due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.

      Salman Khan's Eid Release Radhe May Get Delayed Due To Coronavirus Crisis

      Salman Khan Says There Is No Point In Being Brave, 'I Am Scared I Haven't Seen My Father In 3 Weeks'

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X