Salman Khan's Music Composer Wajid Khan Of Sajid-Wajid Passes Away

Music composer Wajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid duo passed away in Mumbai after midnight on 1 June 2020. Sources say Wajid had been suffering from kidney and heart ailments. He was not diagnosed with COVID-19, as is being reported. But we are awaiting the official statement from the family. FilmiBeat had last evening reported that Wajid Khan was in a hospital Mumbai in serious condition, and now the music composer has breathed his last.

Wajid had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai and was reportedly on ventilator. Wajid had been suffering from kidney problem for the past few years. Sanjay Tandon of the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) had confirmed the news of Wajid's hospitalisation to FilmiBeat, saying, “We have received a message that he is not well and has been hospitalised. I am trying to reach Sajid to know about his condition.''

Singer Sonu Nigam said on Facebook, "My Brother Wajid left us."

Wajid had been keeping a low profile due to his ill-health but was last seen making an appearance at the music launch of Salman Khan’s film Dabanng 3.

Sajid-Wajid have been Salman Khan's favourite music composers and were given a break by the Bollywood superstar in his film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya in 1998. Sajid-Wajid recently composed Salman Khan's lockdown songs Bhai Bhai and Pyaar Karona.

Going by the turn of events, the year 2020 is not at all a happy year. In the past few months, a number of folks from the entertainment industry in Bollywood as well as the south have suffered poor health, with some having passed away. Bollywood was rocked with the back-to-back deaths of acclaimed actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor on April 29 and 30, respectively.

Our condolences to the family of Wajid Khan.

