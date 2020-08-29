Sara Ali Khan And Amrita Singh Look Radiant At JP Dutta's Daughter Nidhi's Mehendi Ceremony

Too Much Beauty In A Frame

While Sara Ali Khan looks pretty in a hot pink suit, her mommy Amrita Singh too has all eyes on her in her multi-colored suit. The mother-daughter duo pose for a picture with Nidhi and veteran actress Bindiya Goswami.

Happy Vibes

In another picture, Sara Ali Khan shares a frame with Bollywood mehendi artist, Veena Nagda.

Rang De

Sara Ali Khan is seen getting her hands decorated with henna in these pictures.

The Bride-To-Be Nidhi Shows Off Her Palms Decorated With Mehendi

We must say Nidhi looks drop-dead gorgeous in the peach-colored outfit and the floral jewellery adds more to her beauty.

Nidhi Dutta On Her Engagement

Soon after the mehendi ceremony on Thursday, Nidhi explained why they decided to have the engagement despite the partial lockdown due to the COVID19 pandemic. She said, "As a family, we have always wanted to do all things auspicious during the 11 days when Lord Ganesha comes to visit every year and it's a tradition my parents didn't want broken. So our engagement will happen with a small and intimate gathering of about 25 people, with the blessings of Bappa."

Nidhi Dutta- Binoy Gandhi's Love Story

Talking about her love story and what Binoy means to her, Nidhi revealed, "For Binoy and me it's been a little bit of history repeating itself and too many similarities between my parents' love story and ours. Mom and dad met on a film called Sarhad which was supposed to be dad's directorial debut and mom was to act in it. The film never saw the light of day, but turned out to be the reason for their happily ever after. For us, we met through a common friend. Binoy was to direct a film for our company, so it was his directorial debut and I was to act in it. Again, the film never saw the light of the day, but turned out to be the beginning of our happily ever after. Binoy is reason behind my smile. I've always tried to be a son to my family, be the responsible one, be the grown up and somewhere I forgot what it was like to be spoilt and what it was like to have someone to lean on no matter what. Binoy has been my support system.m, my happiness quotient and the reason behind my smile for five years now."

On the other hand, Binoy was quoted as saying, "Nidhi is my universe. She makes me look and feel better in every way possible. If I want to be happy, I call her. If I'm sad about something, I call her. If there's some script idea, I call her, and if there's some food to eat, I call her. Basically, my heart beats because of her. She's my best friend, my guiding angel and most importantly, the love of my life."