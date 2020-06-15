Shah Rukh Khan Gets ROASTED For Mourning Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death In A Narcissist Way!

Fans Call Out Shah Rukh

@sailorsmoon: "First line is borderline narcissistic."

@Ni_Sha_008: "'he loved me so much'...Didn't u love him??? Pic is also taken from google. Hollow sympathy."

Fans Are Unhappy With Picture Shared By Shah Too

@MehHarshil: "We know that he loved you so much. That much that you have to take screenshot from Google. You didn't have his image with you in phone. Next time, learn how to take proper screenshots or how to save google image in camera roll."

@Jabronione: "Honestly who would start a condolence message with "he loved me so much." It's weird."

Netizens Call Shah Rukh ‘Fake’

@satya_AmitSingh: "‘He loved me so much' is this a tribute or self-praising? I am so great. Come out of ‘me'. Mr Khan, we know You don't even have his pic, this is a downloaded pic from google, it shows how much you cared for him. Bollywood is fake, and you are the king of all the fakes."

SRK Disappoints Netizens

@willysnow5: "It wasn't even downloaded. It was screenshot. I feel bad. I really liked you @iamsrk Thank God I am now a huge fan of other actors. Greatly disappointed."

@MsStilettoes: "229 k likes for this self-appreciating tweet. Wow!"

(Social media posts are unedited.)