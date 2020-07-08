Shekhar Suman Disheartened Over Not Getting Support In His Quest To Bring Justice To Sushant

Shekhar Suman Reveals Why He Is Disheartened

Shekhar tweeted, "This is so disheartening, there is no family support, no political support. Things are not conducive around us and yet even after 3 weeks we have kept Sushant alive and will keep doing so.This perhaps makes it the biggest movement so far."

Shekhar Suman Presses For A CBI Probe Into Sushant's Suicide Case

He further wrote, "I Don't see any reason why the Govt of India should not respond to millions of hearts bleeding for Sushant. All we are asking for is a fair investigation.Are we asking for too much? Have a heart."

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, the actor had said, "There is this question that's arising in everybody's mind. There are millions of people who are just demanding that there are a lot of facts and evidence that are cropping up every day, of course, under the periphery of speculation. So I said the best way to quell all these rumors and speculations is to do a CBI inquiry. Nobody wants this to be a murder or foul play, we hope it was a suicide, but since the facts and evidences are pointing towards everything else, except the suicide, a CBI inquiry into this will quell all these rumors, will put at rest all of this once and for all.These are all conjectures, you know, nobody knows the truth, but it seems under the circumstances, you cannot say with a hundred percent guarantee."

Recently, The Actor Had Reacted To Reports About Sushant's Family Being Upset With Him

While speaking with Spotboye, Shekhar Suman had said, "I don't believe that his family is upset and it's completely untrue. Somebody has just spread that. Because when you start with any such movement, there are people who try to stop it and here also the same has happened."

Shekhar Suman's Son Adhyayan Suman On Why His Father Is Urging For A Proper Investigation Into Sushant's Death Case

"When I was young I lost my brother Aayush and I think that's where it is coming from. My father knows the pain of losing a son; I think it is the most difficult thing for a parent to go through," the actor recently told Times of India in an interview.