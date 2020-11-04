tahira-kashyap-admits-her-married-life-suffered-because-of-ayushmann-khurrana-s-love-making-scenes

When actor Ayushmann Khurrana made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Vicky Donor, women went crazy over his innocent face, smile and soothing voice. We still remember how his song 'Paani Da Rang' became one of the most popular songs of 2012. While Ayushmann was on the cloud nine for clicking with the audiences, his wife Tahira Kashyap, who didn't belong to any filmy family, felt very insecure back at home.

In her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, Tahira spoke about how she let go of her insecurities. Currently, Tahira is receiving praises from many B-town celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, for her new book The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman, which has excerpts from her own life.

Reminiscing Ayushmann's intial days in Bollywood, Tahira shared with the portal, "Vicky Donor se shuru ho gaya tha. I was at home, I was pregnant and looking like a whale. I had gained 20 kilos and every woman goes through the journey. But I kept thinking that I'm looking like this, and my husband is romancing on screen."

She further added, "I have delved deep into the complexes that I had (when Ayushmann started acting). It's not easy for someone who doesn't come from a family involved with films because there are women around him all the time, the spotlight's on him."

Sharing about how Ayushmann's popularity among women affected her physical and mental health, Tahira said, "I ended up having IBS, which is irritable bowel syndrome. But the root cause was extreme unhappiness and I feel you know it's not the circumstances which are unhappy but your own stress and anxiety that accentuates a situation. I needed to undergo a lot of learning. and I have done that. But yes, it was difficult for me to embrace this entire concept of the film industry."

Cut to present, Tahira is a secure woman, who doesn't get bothered by Ayushmann's on-screen intimate scenes or popularity among women.

Tahira said that now, she looks at it from an artistic point of view.

