Team Kangana Ranaut Calls Rhea Chakraborty Gold Digger, Says ‘You Kept Hurting Sushant Singh Rajput’

Team Kangana Ranaut launched fresh attacks on actress Rhea Chakraborty, against whom late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father has filed an FIR in Patna. The Twitter handle of Kangana Ranaut's team tweeted, "Sure Rhea is a gold digger but Shushant was her only source of income, after his murder she rushed to meet Akhtars, why? Does she have valid reason to kill Shushant? Or did the mafia use her? Is suicide gang making her the scapegoat now?"

Kangana Ranaut's team also shared an old tweet of Rhea wherein the actress had requested Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI inquiry in Sushant's.

Kangana's team wrote, "Yes Madam when u will be remanded u will tell how u found out about his pressures and fears,threatened him to expose his reports diagnosed by your doctor given to you by Bhatt's and Akhtars, every secret he told you of his you used against him."

They further wrote, "....fear of movie mafia ,media their smear campaigns and being out of work he was already struggling with a lot, but very clearly you kept hurting him where it hurt the most but who was empowering a small fry like you. How come you snatched his reports and gadgets and kept deleting his posts long after he was gone?"

Ever since Sushant breathed his last, netizens have been attacking Rhea with mean words. Many celebs including, Kangana Ranaut and Shekhar Suman demanded CBI investigation in Sushant's death case.

It is yet to be seen how and when the controversy around Sushant's death will come to an end.