Chennai Express Producer Karim Morani Tests Positive In His Second Coronavirus Test; Family Worried!

If reports are to be believed, Bollywood producer and event organiser Karim Morani has tested positive in his second COVID-19 test. He is currently undergoing medical treatment at Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. The Chennai Express producer had first tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus on April 8 after his daughter Shaza Morani tested positive.

The Times of India quoted a source close to the family as saying, "Karim tested positive for the second time in row, but when the producer was admitted to the Juhu-based hospital, he did not show any symptoms of the Coronavirus."

The source also revealed to the tabloid that the entire family is extremely worried for Karim because of his medical history. He is above 60 years old and is a heart patient. He has already survived two heart attacks and has already undergone bypass surgery.

Meanwhile, Karim Morani's daughters Shaza and Zoa Morani, who first tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus, have been discharged from the hospital after two consecutive negative tests and are back home. They are currently in 14-day self-quarantine, as a precautionary measure.

While Shaza was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital, Zoa was undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Hospital in Mumbai. Both the Morani sisters had a travel history. Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March. On the other hand, Zoa had come back from Rajasthan around mid-March.

Shaza Morani Discharged From Hospital After Testing COVID-19 Negative; Says 'So Happy To Be Home'

Zoa Morani Back Home After Recovering From COVID-19; Shares Selfie To Announce Good News